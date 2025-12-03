Madras HC upholds Thenkalai sect’s exclusive hymn rights at Kancheepuram temple

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has set aside a 2022 order of a single judge on the dispute between Thenkalai and Vadakalai sects over recital of hymns at the Varadaraja Perumal temple in Kancheepuram during ceremonial worship and procession of the deity.

The bench comprising justices R Suresh Kumar and S Sounthar directed the executive trustee to implement the decree and orders over the Adhipaka Mirasi rights of the Thenkalai sect passed by the high court on January 15, 1915 and March 24, 1969 in letter and spirit.

The court also said the executive officer can avail of the help of police if necessary.

The division bench was hearing a batch of petitions filed by the members of the Thenkalai and the Vadakalai sects. The Vadakalai sect challenged a 2022 order of the executive trustee permitting only the recital of Sri Sailesa Dayapatram and Manavala Mamunigal Vazhi Thirunamam during the puja service in the temple and keep off the Vadakalai sects.

The Thenkalai sect challenged the single judge’s order allowing the Vadalakai sect to sit beyond the third row in the temple and recite Sri Ramanuja Dayapatram after reciting Sri Sailesa Dayapatram.