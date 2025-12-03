Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight delayed by over three hours at Coimbatore; passengers complain of poor response

COIMBATORE: Tension gripped Coimbatore Airport on Tuesday night as the passengers argued with IndiGo staff after a flight bound for Mumbai was delayed by more than three hours.

The IndiGo flight was scheduled to arrive at Coimbatore Airport from Mumbai around 7.45 pm and then depart back to Mumbai at 8.40 pm. However, due to heavy rain in Mumbai, the aircraft departed Mumbai approximately three hours late.

Passengers who were supposed to travel from Coimbatore to Mumbai on that flight had to wait inside Coimbatore Airport for more than three hours.

Upset over the poor response, the passengers got into arguments with airline staff, complaining that there was not enough seating space.

Although the airline provided food, water, and other facilities to the passengers, they accused the airline staff of not giving proper updates about when the flight would arrive or any other clear information, which led to further heated arguments.

Passengers also stated that another flight belonging to the same operator from Coimbatore to Hyderabad was also delayed on Tuesday night.