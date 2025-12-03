Omni bus driver arrested for sexual assault on 21-year-old college student in TN

KANNIYAKUMARI: Marthandam All Women Police on Monday arrested a 35-year-old omni bus driver on charges of sexually assaulting a 21-year-old female college student inside the vehicle on November 9. Police sources said that the driver, V Aneesh (35) from Verkilambi near Marthandam, also filmed the assault and continued to threaten the victim with it.

Sources said that the student, over the last few months, had been taking the omni bus to visit home, during which the suspect, who is married, got acquainted with her.

During one such trip on November 9, the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted her. After the victim informed her parents about the assault, they lodged a complaint with the Marthandam All Women Police on November 30.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under sections 64 (punishment for rape), 316 (criminal breach of trust), and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the BNS, 2023, and section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of The Information Technology Act, 2000, and arrested the driver on Monday. He was produced before the Kuzhithurai court and was later remanded to judicial custody.