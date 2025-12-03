Plan for Muthalvar Padaippagam at animal care facility sparks local backlash in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: The Tiruppur corporation's decision to construct a Muthalvar Padaippagam (knowledge centre) on the veterinary hospital premises in Tiruppur has drawn criticism. Farmers have urged the project be shifted to any other location.
MP Amit, Commissioner of the Tiruppur city corporation, told TNIE that appropriate steps will be taken after a thorough study of the land deed. Sources said that the state government had announced in its 2025-26 budget that 30 Muthalvar Padaippagam centres will be set up across Tamil Nadu to help students prepare for competitive exams, and Tiruppur district has been allocated one centre. T
he Tiruppur City Municipal Corporation has decided to set up the centre at the veterinary hospital premises opposite the Central Bus Stand. This centre will be set up at an estimated cost of around Rs 3 crore. Construction work is set to commence soon.
M Eesan, Founder of the Tamilaga Vivasayigal Pathukappu Sangam, said, "In 1926, a man named Vittal Das Chet donated 1.96 acres of land opposite to the Central Bus Stand to the animal husbandry department. He donated the land on the condition that it be used only by the animal husbandry department.
Currently, a veterinary hospital, a veterinary university training and research centre and the deputy director's office operate here. Over 150 livestock are brought here for treatment every day."
"However, construction of the Muthalvar Padaippagam building is set to begin soon in the veterinary hospital premises. This space for farmers and livestock should not be used for other projects. Efforts were made in the past to build an MLA office and school classrooms here, however, those efforts were thwarted owing to the donor's condition. Abiding by this, the corporation should abandon its current decision contrary to the land donor's condition,' he added.
"The majority of farmers in Tiruppur are engaged in animal husbandry. Therefore, we want a modern veterinary hospital with a surgical centre in Tiruppur. We have already written to the district collector, the corporation and the animal husbandry department in this regard. If they do not shift the project away, we organise a sit-in protest here with our livestock," he further said.
N Ramesh, another farmer, said, "Construction for the district library near the collectorate is also set to begin soon. It would be beneficial for students if the Muthalvar Padaippagam building were moved closer to the library."
Earlier, a petition was also submitted to the district collector by the BJP against the corporation's decision.
A senior official of Tiruppur corporation said, "The centre would be beneficial only if it is located at a spot accessible to all. In addition, the land in question belongs to the corporation. We will look into the conditions set by the land donor."