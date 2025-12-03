Plan for Muthalvar Padaippagam at animal care facility sparks local backlash in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: The Tiruppur corporation's decision to construct a Muthalvar Padaippagam (knowledge centre) on the veterinary hospital premises in Tiruppur has drawn criticism. Farmers have urged the project be shifted to any other location.

MP Amit, Commissioner of the Tiruppur city corporation, told TNIE that appropriate steps will be taken after a thorough study of the land deed. Sources said that the state government had announced in its 2025-26 budget that 30 Muthalvar Padaippagam centres will be set up across Tamil Nadu to help students prepare for competitive exams, and Tiruppur district has been allocated one centre. T

he Tiruppur City Municipal Corporation has decided to set up the centre at the veterinary hospital premises opposite the Central Bus Stand. This centre will be set up at an estimated cost of around Rs 3 crore. Construction work is set to commence soon.

M Eesan, Founder of the Tamilaga Vivasayigal Pathukappu Sangam, said, "In 1926, a man named Vittal Das Chet donated 1.96 acres of land opposite to the Central Bus Stand to the animal husbandry department. He donated the land on the condition that it be used only by the animal husbandry department.

Currently, a veterinary hospital, a veterinary university training and research centre and the deputy director's office operate here. Over 150 livestock are brought here for treatment every day."