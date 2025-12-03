Rain-soaked Madurai roads leave motorists battling potholes, dust

MADURAI: After the recent spell of rainfall, commuters say their daily travels have now become a test of endurance as damaged roads, loose gravel, and layers of dust have turned several key stretches, including Keeavasal, New Jail road, Goripalayam, and South gate, a nightmare for motorists and pedestrians.

M Pradeep, a resident from Villapuram, said, "For the last ten days, riding to office has been unbearable with the potholes. Commuting on city roads feels very stressful. Now, as the rain recedes, dust starts to accumulate, causing further inconvenience."

Civic activists point out that the post-rain condition of the roads has become a recurring issue every monsoon. They urged the corporation to take up restoration work immediately instead of waiting for a major repair later.

When contacted, corporation officials said that in recent years, the corporation has started work on carrying out patchworks in the city at a cost of Rs 2 crore. Apart from this, multiple road works have been sanctioned, which will be carried out once the rain recedes.

Regarding the silt issues, the officials said that the corporation has been carrying out weekly silt cleaning works, machine cleaning, and manual cleaning drives across the city, and each week, an average of 10-30 tonnes of silt is being cleared. Officials assured that necessary actions are taken to address the prolonged road issues.