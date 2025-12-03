Take legal steps to have Madras HC order annulled, CPM tells government

PUDUKKOTTAI: Criticising the ruling of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) urged the state government not to implement the order and to take appropriate legal steps to have it annulled.

During the party’s two-day state committee meeting that began on Tuesday in Pudukkottai, a CPM resolution said no one has prevented the lighting of the Karthigai deepam at the hilltop but Karthigai deepam has not been lit near the Sikandar Dargah so far.

“But the court has now ordered that the Karthigai deepam shall also be lit at the hilltop starting this year. Since the lamp is already being lit near the Uchi Pillaiyar temple at Thiruparankundram, the word ‘starting this year’ itself makes it clear that the Karthigai deepam has never been lit at the newly mentioned spot before,” the resolution claimed.

The state has long stood as a strong example of religious harmony. Some individuals are now attempting to disrupt this harmony to create conflict and hostility among the people for political gain, the resolution said.

CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby, politburo members U Vasuki and K Balakrishnan, state secretary P Shanmugam, among others were present.