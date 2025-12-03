Temple wall work holds up UGD pipeline survey for Srirangam’s Uthira, Chithirai Streets

TIRUCHY: Residents of Uthira and Chithirai Streets in Srirangam will have to wait for some more time to get a UGD system as the Tiruchy Corporation plans to conduct a feasibility survey to convert the open drain canal in the area into a piped sewage line only after the renovation of the compound wall of the Sriranganathaswamy temple, which has been under way for more than two years, is completed.

Except for the Uthira and Chithirai streets (totalling eight), the other parts of the town have a proper underground drainage system. More than 1,500 families who live in the Uthira and Chithirai Streets depend on an open drain locally known as 'Aaradi Sandhu' that runs behind every house and right next to the compound wall of the temple. Wastewater from the homes is discharged into the narrow channel, which creates persistent sanitation issues.

The channel is very narrow, due to which mechanised vehicles cannot enter it to clear blocks. Sanitary workers have to manually remove silt and waste on a regular basis. During rainy season, the situation becomes very difficult as sewage overflows to the road.

According to sources, residents of both the areas opposed corporation's plans to establish an UGD network because the roads would have to be dug up which it would affect the procession of the temple car. Instead, they wanted the Aaradi Sandhu to be converted into a piped drainage system with individual household connections.