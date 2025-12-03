Thiruparankundram deepam row: Temple files appeal, cops on alert

MADURAI: A day after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the management of Subramaniya Swamy Temple to light the Karthigai deepam on the Deepathoon atop Thiruparankundram hill from this year onwards, in addition to the usual places on the hill, the executive officer (EO) of the temple on Tuesday moved an appeal against the order. The appeal, which was filed by EO V Chandrasekar, is likely to be heard on Wednesday, the day of the festival.
Justice GR Swaminathan, on Monday, had issued an order quashing the EO’s proceedings deciding to light the lamp on the usual spot — the Deepa Mandapam near Uchipillaiyar temple — saying only the trustees have the power to take such decisions.
Also, the judge rejected the objections raised from various quarters, including the HR&CE department, for lighting the lamp on the Deepathoon, which is situated near the Sikandar Badusha Dargah, on the ground that the Deepathoon is at least 50 metres away, and lighting the lamp there will in no way affect the dargah or the Muslims.
The judge had further said the temple management failed to discharge its duty of protecting its right over the unoccupied portions of the hill. “The 1923 judgment has clarified who owns what. But that did not deter the mosque trustees from disturbing the status quo. It is therefore necessary that the temple management remains vigilant throughout to foil any attempt to encroach on its property,” the judge said.
Meanwhile, amid rising tension over lighting of Karthigai deepam atop the hill, police have stepped up surveillance and deployed additional personnel across the hillock as preparations for the annual festival gather pace. The HR&CE department has begun arrangements for lighting the ceremonial lamp.
The Thiruparankundram temple, the first of the six abodes of Lord Muruga, celebrates Karthigai deepam as one of its major festivals. The highlight of the event is the lighting of a massive lamp near the Uchipillayar temple close to the hilltop.
With this year’s deepam scheduled for Wednesday, temple authorities have readied arrangements, including the preparation of a large copper pot that will be lit at 6 pm once the temple bell rings. A senior temple official said all preparations are in place for the smooth conduct of the festival.
According to police sources, the personnel have been deployed at key points along climbing routes, on the temple premises, and on the hilltop. CCTV cameras and temporary checkpoints have also been installed, given the large turnout expected for the festival. Officials said ensuring the safety of devotees and the smooth conduct of the ritual remains their top priority.