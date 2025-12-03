Thiruparankundram deepam row: Temple files appeal, cops on alert

MADURAI: A day after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the management of Subramaniya Swamy Temple to light the Karthigai deepam on the Deepathoon atop Thiruparankundram hill from this year onwards, in addition to the usual places on the hill, the executive officer (EO) of the temple on Tuesday moved an appeal against the order. The appeal, which was filed by EO V Chandrasekar, is likely to be heard on Wednesday, the day of the festival.

Justice GR Swaminathan, on Monday, had issued an order quashing the EO’s proceedings deciding to light the lamp on the usual spot — the Deepa Mandapam near Uchipillaiyar temple — saying only the trustees have the power to take such decisions.

Also, the judge rejected the objections raised from various quarters, including the HR&CE department, for lighting the lamp on the Deepathoon, which is situated near the Sikandar Badusha Dargah, on the ground that the Deepathoon is at least 50 metres away, and lighting the lamp there will in no way affect the dargah or the Muslims.

The judge had further said the temple management failed to discharge its duty of protecting its right over the unoccupied portions of the hill. “The 1923 judgment has clarified who owns what. But that did not deter the mosque trustees from disturbing the status quo. It is therefore necessary that the temple management remains vigilant throughout to foil any attempt to encroach on its property,” the judge said.