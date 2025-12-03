TN health officials push for early mental health support for leprosy, tuberculosis patients

TIRUNELVELI: Director of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS) Dr D K Chitra recently instructed district officials to ensure that leprosy and tuberculosis patients with mental health issues are referred to the District Mental Health Programme (DMHP) team functioning at the respective district headquarters hospitals (DHQHs).

On November 28, in her communication to the additional DMS, TB and leprosy (in-charge), Chitra said health officials observed during their recent visit to the Tenkasi district.

She said, "This gap in referral has resulted in patients not receiving timely mental health assessment and appropriate follow-up care." She requested the additional DMS to issue instructions to all programme officers, field staff, and relevant units to refer such patients to the DMHP without delay, adding that the action would support early identification, management, and continuity of mental health services for these vulnerable patient groups. Chitra also marked her communication to the joint directors of all districts.

When contacted by TNIE, an official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said it was the first time such an instruction was issued in the state. "Not only in Tenkasi, but also most of the districts have started following the process," the official added.