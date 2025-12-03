TN to honour innovative government school teachers

CHENNAI: In a move to recognise and encourage innovative teaching practices, the school education department has issued a Government Order to select 10 teachers from each district and issue appreciation certificates honouring their creativity and commitment to improving classroom learning from this academic year.

The selection will be carried out at the district level by a committee headed by the district collector and comprising the chief education officer, district elementary education officer and the principal of the local District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) or a government college.

A total of 380 teachers from government primary, middle, high and higher secondary schools are expected to benefit from the initiative. According to the proposal submitted by the director of school education, teachers who introduce creative methods have significantly improved learning outcomes by adapting to changing times, integrating technology and designing student-centred learning environments.