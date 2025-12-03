Two more arrested in Kavundampalayam TNHB burglary

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore police on Tuesday arrested two more suspects in connection with the burglary at the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) apartments in Kavundampalayam, bringing the total number of accused in custody to six.

The latest arrests involve Burman (23) and Dawood (18), both brothers of Ashif, one of the suspects who died on Sunday due to excessive bleeding from a leg injury during police firing.

The siblings are suspected to have played a key role in planning a series of burglaries across the city, including last week's broad-daylight break-ins at 13 homes in the TNHB complex. The gang had allegedly decamped with 42 sovereigns of gold jewellery, Rs 1.5 lakh cash, and 500 grams of silver articles, the police sources said.

The investigation gained momentum after officers analysed CCTV footage from over 100 cameras in the area and found three unidentified men arriving and fleeing in an autorickshaw. Following the lead, auto driver Ayub Khan (35) was arrested on Monday for facilitating the movement of the suspects.

Earlier, police had tracked down three UP-based men, namely I Ashif (45), A Irfan (48), and Kallu Arif (60), who were hiding in a house near Kuniyamuthur. When the trio attempted to attack officers and escape, the police opened fire, injuring all three. They were admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), where Asif later died.

A probe is under way. As per officials, more arrests are likely as they continue to unravel the network behind the burglaries.