Work begins on Kodaikanal hill road expansion after year-long delay

DINDIGUL: A long-pending road-widening project on the crucial one-kilometre stretch between Observatory (Semmanmedu) and Rose Garden in Kodaikanal has finally inched forward, with work beginning only a few days ago despite the work order being issued in October 2024.

The Rs 2.80-crore project, taken up by the State Highways Department, aims to expand the narrow hill-road to a uniform 10 metres to ease constant traffic congestion along one of Kodaikanal’s busiest routes.

Residents expressed frustration over the prolonged delay. A Ravi, a resident, said the project was intended to decongest the heavily used stretch leading to the Observatory and Rose Garden. “Frequent jams cause severe bottlenecks. It is disappointing that even after a year, the work has not begun,” he said.

Another resident, P Pranesh, said the earlier enthusiasm faded as months passed without progress. “There was no response from the Highways Department. Only recently, workers shifted EB poles and started clearing a large mud formation that supports the retaining wall. So far, the work appears minimal. Workers have merely relocated the EB poles and started clearing a large mud formation along the road. This mud serves as a barrier and lends structural support to the rocky retaining wall of the road itself,” he said.

A State Highways Department official in Dindigul said the tender was awarded last year, but the contractor did not initiate work, leading to a show-cause notice. “There were also delays due to the relocation of EB lines. With those issues resolved, the project has now started. We expect completion within two months,” the official said