25 sovereigns of gold dumped in waste bin by mistake recovered by worker in TN

MADURAI: The deputy mayor on Wednesday felicitated the sanitation workers in Madurai for assisting in tracing 25 sovereigns of gold that had been accidentally discarded in a garbage bin by a farmer’s family.

According to sources, Thangam (52), a resident of Sundararajapuram under Ward 75, had saved the jewellery for his daughter’s wedding in January, and he had kept it concealed inside a small pillow at his house.

Ahead of the wedding, the family did some whitewashing and cleaning of the house. While removing old materials and clothes, they unknowingly discarded the pillow along with other waste near a corporation’s garbage bin on Tuesday.

Later, Thangam realised that the jewellery was missing, and in a state of panic, he contacted Ward 75 Sanitary Supervisor Marudupandian, who later traced Meenatchi, a sanitation worker who had collected the garbage from the area that morning.

Meenatchi located the pillow and found the jewel intact, and it was handed over to Thangam.

On Wednesday, sanitation worker Meenatchi, supervisor Perumal Samy, and sanitary supervisor Marudupandian were felicitated by Deputy Mayor T Nagarajan and appreciated their honesty.