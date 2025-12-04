As TN observes Disability Day, India’s only free spinal rehab centre faces closure

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Soulfree Inspire Centre, India’s only integrated spinal rehabilitation centre that offers treatment free of cost, functioning at the old government hospital building in Tiruvannamalai, is facing closure as its three-year lease agreement, between the centre and the state government, expired on Wednesday, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Without a valid lease agreement, the centre would lose support from donors.

Additionally, a communication sent by Tiruvannamalai Government Hospital and Medical College former dean G Hariharan to the director of Medical Education, accessed by TNIE, said a proposal is in the pipeline to demolish the centre for constructing a multi-speciality hospital in its place.

In a petition submitted to the Chief Minister’s portal Mudhalvarin Mugavari, Dr Preethi Srinivasan, founder of the centre, alleged despite following up with the departments concerned, including the Directorate of Medical Education, Public Works Department (PWD) and the Tiruvannamalai collectorate for lease renewal for more than a year, no action has been taken.

As per the document shared by the DME to Preethi, the government said it is willing to give them one floor in the new building once the construction is completed. However, Preethi asks where would the 50 wheelchair users in the centre go until the construction is completed.