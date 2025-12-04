As TN observes Disability Day, India’s only free spinal rehab centre faces closure

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Soulfree Inspire Centre, India’s only integrated spinal rehabilitation centre that offers treatment free of cost, functioning at the old government hospital building in Tiruvannamalai, is facing closure as its three-year lease agreement, between the centre and the state government, expired on Wednesday, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Without a valid lease agreement, the centre would lose support from donors.
Additionally, a communication sent by Tiruvannamalai Government Hospital and Medical College former dean G Hariharan to the director of Medical Education, accessed by TNIE, said a proposal is in the pipeline to demolish the centre for constructing a multi-speciality hospital in its place.
In a petition submitted to the Chief Minister’s portal Mudhalvarin Mugavari, Dr Preethi Srinivasan, founder of the centre, alleged despite following up with the departments concerned, including the Directorate of Medical Education, Public Works Department (PWD) and the Tiruvannamalai collectorate for lease renewal for more than a year, no action has been taken.
As per the document shared by the DME to Preethi, the government said it is willing to give them one floor in the new building once the construction is completed. However, Preethi asks where would the 50 wheelchair users in the centre go until the construction is completed.
In a letter to Chief Minister MK Stalin, Preethi requested renewal of lease agreement of the current building for three years; an alternate location with transport facility, and also a 99-year lease as setting up the centre again would require heavy investment. She also requested allocation of the land within three months of signing the new lease agreement, so that it would give them time to build the infrastructure.
Inspired from her own struggles, Preethi, a quadriplegic started the 20,000 sq ft facility in 2019 to support people with spinal cord injuries (PwSCI). The building was inaugurated by Stalin on December 3, 2021. In 2022, the lease was renewed for another three-year period.
“Presently, there are 50 people undergoing training at the centre. There is a caretaker for each of them (50 caretakers) plus 50 specialised doctors and staff. Now, where would all of them go to? If the centre is closed hundreds of wheelchair users would land on the streets,” said Preethi, adding Rs 5 crore has been spent on renovation and equipment. 300 people have been successfully rehabilitated at the centre.
When the TNIE contacted DME Dr R Sugnathy Rajakumari, she said, “I have requested the government not to demolish the centre and let it function at the same place.” Regarding the lease, Suganthy said the dean of Tiruvannamalai Medical College and the district administration have to take action. Dean Mohan Gandhi said he will look into the issue.