DMK government biased towards Hindu rights: BJP leader Vanathi

COIMBATORE: BJP Mahila Morcha national president and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan on Wednesday stated that the DMK government is biased towards Hindu rights, urging the state government to implement the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court's order related to lighting the Karthigai Deepam on the Deepathoon atop Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai.
She was laying the foundation stone for a newly constructed block within the premises of Government Arts and Science For Women at Puliyakulam, at a cost of Rs 2.46 crore under the MLA constituency fund. Addressing reporters, she said that lighting the Deepam on the Deepathoon has been a dream, and in this regard, the Hindu Munnani had already conducted various protests and received a legal direction from the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. However, the usual habit of the DMK government is to see Hindu temples, Hindu rights, and their practices with bias, she added.
"Even if minorities remain calm, DMK, which claims to be the protector of minorities, will instigate them to cause problems. DMK continues to snatch rights of Hindus, and the state government, for this, appealed to the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to blow the issue out of proportion. The DMK government should implement the Madurai Bench order and not appeal against it, as this country is for all religions and everyone has a right to worship," said Vanathi.
Speaking about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Vanathi said that people themselves are approaching to get their applications filled, and the revision is being carried out with excitement.
"In my constituency alone, deceased voters have not been removed so far, and the vote percentage has not exceeded 52%. The revision would help to show the real voters in the voter list, as this year, only deceased voters, along with others who have moved to other places, were removed. In urban areas, a large number of people stay for work and then shift again after getting another job," she said.
Reacting to DMK leaders' claim that the AIADMK-BJP alliance is weak, Vanathi said that the present NDA alliance is strong and it is the only alliance that can defeat the DMK alliance. She also said that they will bring in a massive NDA alliance within a month and asked reporters to wait for it. However, the decision, including the query related to TVK leader Amit Shah regarding this, will be made by the party high command, she added.