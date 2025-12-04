DMK government biased towards Hindu rights: BJP leader Vanathi

COIMBATORE: BJP Mahila Morcha national president and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan on Wednesday stated that the DMK government is biased towards Hindu rights, urging the state government to implement the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court's order related to lighting the Karthigai Deepam on the Deepathoon atop Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai.

She was laying the foundation stone for a newly constructed block within the premises of Government Arts and Science For Women at Puliyakulam, at a cost of Rs 2.46 crore under the MLA constituency fund. Addressing reporters, she said that lighting the Deepam on the Deepathoon has been a dream, and in this regard, the Hindu Munnani had already conducted various protests and received a legal direction from the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. However, the usual habit of the DMK government is to see Hindu temples, Hindu rights, and their practices with bias, she added.

"Even if minorities remain calm, DMK, which claims to be the protector of minorities, will instigate them to cause problems. DMK continues to snatch rights of Hindus, and the state government, for this, appealed to the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to blow the issue out of proportion. The DMK government should implement the Madurai Bench order and not appeal against it, as this country is for all religions and everyone has a right to worship," said Vanathi.