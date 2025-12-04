Five-year-old boy dies after choking on banana in TN's Erode

ERODE: A five-year-old boy choked to death while eating a banana in Erode on Tuesday night. The deceased has been identified as M Sai Saran of Annai Sathya Nagar in Erode.

Police sources said Sai Saran was eating a banana at home when he suddenly had difficulty breathing. His parents Manik and Mahalakshmi, with the help of neighbours, took the child to a private hospital in Erode.

Doctors, who examined the child at the hospital, found a piece of banana lodged in his airway. The doctors then sent the child to Erode government hospital for treatment. However, doctors who examined the child declared him dead. The banana piece was then removed from the child’s airway. The Karungalpalayam police have registered a case and are investigating.