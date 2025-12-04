Ilaiyaraaja allows use of his songs in ‘Dude’ after producer pays Rs 50 lakh

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday closed civil suits filed by renowned music composer Ilaiyaraaja against Mythri Movie Makers for using his songs without authorisation as the latter made a compromise with the former.

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy closed the cases following submission of a joint memorandum of compromise and request for closing the cases.

“On examining the joint memorandum of compromise, I find no legal impediment for decreeing the suit in terms thereof. Accordingly, the suit is decreed in terms of the joint memorandum dated November 28, which shall form an integral part thereof,” he said in the order.

Ilaiyaraaja had sued Mythri Movie Makers for using distorted version of his songs ‘Karutha Machan’ and ‘Nooru Varusham’ in ‘Dude’ starring Pradeep Ranganathan, and ‘Otha Rubayum Tharen’, ‘Ilamai Idho Idho’ and ‘En Jodi Manjakuruvi’ in Ajith-starrer ‘Good Bad Ugly’.

The court had recently granted an interim injunction on the suits filed by Ilaiyaraaja restraining the producers from using these songs. On Wednesday, Justice N Senthilkumar refused to vacate the interim injunction against ‘Good Bad Ugly’.

In the meantime, the main suits came up before Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, before whom the joint compromise memo was filed.

The memo stated Rs 50 lakh was paid to the plaintiff (Ilaiyaraaja) towards usage of the songs in ‘Dude’. The parties have entered into a settlement agreeing that the producers shall continue to use in ‘Dude’ the songs originally composed by Ilaiyaraaja upon receiving the amount, whereas they have agreed to desist from using the three songs in ‘Good Bad Ugly’.