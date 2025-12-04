Jaganathan Kombai check dam fails to store water, say farmers in TN's Nallampalli

DHARMAPURI: Nallampalli farmers have alleged that the Jaganathan Kombai check dam, constructed at Rs 3 crore, is faulty and is unable to store any water. Farmers urged the district administration to take steps to reconstruct the check dam, as over 2,000 acres of agricultural land in Nallampalli taluk would stand to benefit.
The Jaganathan Kombai check dam in Palayampudur panchayat was an old check dam that was constructed in the post-independence period (roughly about 70 years ago). The 20-foot-tall check dam is crucial for water management undertaken back then to tackle water shortage in Nallampalli and its surroundings. However, in 2015, heavy rain had resulted in the dam's destruction and in 2019, Rs 3 crore was allotted, and a new check dam was constructed. Farmers levelled charges that the newly constructed dam is flawed and does not store water properly, owing to poor planning. Therefore, farmers are urging DRDA to take steps to ensure water is stored properly in the dam.
Speaking to TNIE, K Arjun from Palayampudur, said, "Usually, a check dam is constructed across a river or canal to ensure storage, but in this case, the check dam has been constructed so bizarrely that there is no water being stored. We wanted the check dam to be constructed in the same site exactly as it was. However, it has been six years since construction, and to date, I have not witnessed any water getting stored here."
A farmer from Palayampudur, S Rajeshkumar, said, "The old check dam was constructed over 70 years ago and was over 20 ft tall. The new one is only 10 ft tall. The funds provided for the construction of the check dam have been wasted. We urge the PWD(WRD) to conduct a study here and perform necessary renovations to ensure water storage. Over 2,000 acres of farmland would benefit from the check dam."
When TNIE reached out to PWD(WRD) officials, they said, "Low rainfall in Nallampalli and its vicinity could be the issue here. We will look into this."