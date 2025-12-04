Jaganathan Kombai check dam fails to store water, say farmers in TN's Nallampalli

Speaking to TNIE, K Arjun from Palayampudur, said, "Usually, a check dam is constructed across a river or canal to ensure storage, but in this case, the check dam has been constructed so bizarrely that there is no water being stored. We wanted the check dam to be constructed in the same site exactly as it was. However, it has been six years since construction, and to date, I have not witnessed any water getting stored here."

A farmer from Palayampudur, S Rajeshkumar, said, "The old check dam was constructed over 70 years ago and was over 20 ft tall. The new one is only 10 ft tall. The funds provided for the construction of the check dam have been wasted. We urge the PWD(WRD) to conduct a study here and perform necessary renovations to ensure water storage. Over 2,000 acres of farmland would benefit from the check dam."

When TNIE reached out to PWD(WRD) officials, they said, "Low rainfall in Nallampalli and its vicinity could be the issue here. We will look into this."