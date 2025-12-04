Madras HC flays government, tells petitioner to light deepam under CISF security at Thiruparankundram

MADURAI: Criticising the non-compliance of its order directing the executive officer of the Subramaniya Swamy temple to light the Karthigai Deepam at the ‘Deepathoon’ atop Thiruparankundram hill in addition to the usual places, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court permitted the petitioner to light the lamp at the Deepathoon under the protection of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) attached to the HC bench. The state government has moved an appeal against the order, which is expected to be heard on Thursday.

Justice G R Swaminathan passed the order on Wednesday evening on a contempt petition filed by Rama Ravikumar of Madurai alleging though the Karthigai deepam has to be lit at 6 pm on the day, no preparatory measure has been taken by the temple authorities for lighting the deepam even until 1 pm.

When the contempt petition was heard around 4:30 pm, Justice Swaminathan directed the executive officer and the city police commissioner to be present before the court through video conference, and passed over the case to 5 pm. Subsequently, at 5 pm, the additional advocate general J Ravindran, representing the state, appeared through video conference and contended the petition was premature and deserves to be closed. Following this, the judge passed over the case to 6.05 pm.

The matter was taken up then, and the judge observed though the lamp was lit at the Deepa Mandapam near Uchipillaiyar temple at 6 pm, the deepam was not lit at the Deepathoon as directed.