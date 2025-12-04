OPS meets Amit Shah in Delhi amid speculation of possible NDA re-entry

CHENNAI: Four months after walking out of the NDA, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday said he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi during what he described as a courtesy call. He added that the interaction covered a range of issues concerning Tamil Nadu, including the current political climate.

His Delhi visit assumes significance as this is his first trip to the national capital after announcing that the AIADMK Cadres’ Rights Retrieval Committee (ACRRC) would be renamed as the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Thondarkal Urimai Meetpu Kazhagam.

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport on his return, Panneerselvam said administrative matters were also discussed. He, however, maintained that political conversations with union ministers would take place “whenever required”.

Launching a fresh attack on the DMK government, OPS said the state had repeatedly claimed that 80-90% of stormwater drain works were complete, yet several parts of Chennai remained waterlogged. It may be recalled that on July 31 this year, the ACRRC, led by OPS, formally severed ties with the NDA. His latest meeting with Amit Shah has now triggered speculation about a possible re-entry into NDA.