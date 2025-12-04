PwDs need recognition of rights: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday launched the state’s initiative to empower persons with disabilities (PwDs) by nominating them to urban local bodies, coinciding with International Day of Persons with Disabilities. In his address, Stalin said differently-abled people are no longer mere beneficiaries as they are now people’s representatives.
Addressing the gathering, Stalin said the UN’s 2025 theme ‘Building inclusive societies for social progress’ reflects the very ethos of the Dravidian Model government. “It is a proud day for Tamil society, which breathes equality and social justice,” he said. Speaking about the objective of the incumbent state government, Stalin said, “What persons with disabilities need is not charity, but recognition of their rights, and that is the principle on which this government is functioning today.”
Stalin recalled how PwDs were neglected in earlier decades and praised former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi for introducing the term ‘maatru thiranalaikal’ (persons with disabilities) with compassion, and for creating an exclusive department for their welfare, a first in the country.
The launch follows the amendment Bill introduced by the chief minister in the Assembly on April 16, which enables PwDs to be appointed to local bodies through nomination instead of contesting elections.
Highlighting the importance of appointing PwDs as members in local bodies, “You are no longer mere beneficiaries. You are people’s representatives,” Stalin told the newly nominated members, adding that they now have the responsibility to voice the needs of persons with disabilities in their respective panchayats and municipalities.
At the event, the chief minister distributed mobility aid to 400 beneficiaries, including scooters fitted with side wheels, battery-operated wheelchairs, and multi-functional electric mobility devices that can function both as wheelchairs and three-wheeler units.
He also honoured teachers, social workers and NGOs for their dedicated service to PwDs, and presented trophies and prizes to the winners of state-level sports and painting competitions. The South Chennai district received the overall trophy for topping the sports events.
Stressing that social attitude change is as important as welfare schemes, he said the new law aims to build confidence among all persons with disabilities. “The work you do will inspire other states to follow this model. This is the true journey towards equality and social justice,” he added.