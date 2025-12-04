Rs 1,316-crore worth properties belonging to Palani temple recovered in TN

DINDIGUL: The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department has recovered encroached properties worth Rs 1,316 crore belonging to the Lord Dhandayudhapani Temple in Palani over the last three years.

According to a release, between May 5, 2022, and December 3, 2025, the department reclaimed 137 acres of land, 8.52 lakh sq ft of housing plots and buildings measuring 86,943 sq ft from 467 encroachers.

Speaking to the TNIE, S Marimuthu, joint commissioner of the HR&CE department (Palani), said the recovery process involved several legal hurdles. “We faced serious challenges in initiating eviction proceedings, especially along the Girivalam pathway. Many of these properties had been encroached for over 40 years,” he said.

He added that properties belonging to the Thambiran Mutt, Anna Chetti Mutt, and Dhandapani Swamigal Mutt, located in the heart of Palani town, had been under encroachment for more than 80 years.

“Despite repeated notices, the occupants refused to vacate, forcing the department to initiate stringent legal action to reclaim the land,” he said.

Marimuthu said some of the encroachments involved prominent establishments that had occupied temple land at Palani Girivalam pathway at the foothills. Citing a major recovery, he said 23.7 acres of land owned by the Chennimalai Thambiran Swamigal Trust near Palani town had recently been reclaimed after prolonged legal proceedings.