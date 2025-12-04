SC monitoring panel reviews CBI probe, visits sites linked to stampede at Karur

KARUR: The Supreme Court-appointed three-member monitoring committee, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ajay Rastogi, on Wednesday visited Velusamypuram, where a stampede took place during TVK leader Vijay’s rally on September 27. The team was accompanied by Central Zone IG K Joshi Nirmal Kumar, and officials from the CBI. The committee is reviewing the probe conducted so far by the CBI team.

The committee members visited multiple locations including Velusamypuram as well as Lighthouse Corner, Uzhavar Santhai, and the Karur Bus Stand Roundabout, which were the locations earlier shortlisted by TVK when the party sought police permission for the rally.

CBI DIG Atul Kumar Thakur and Praveen Kumar briefed the committee on the topography and crowd flow pattern at each location. IG Nirmal Kumar also accompanied the team during the spot assessment.

Later, after returning to the PWD guest house on the collectorate premises, where the team is stationed, a few individuals and representatives of political outfits submitted petitions regarding the incident.

Karur Town DSP M Selvaraj and Inspector G Manivannan appeared before the committee for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. A team of forensic experts from Tiruchy Government Medical College also presented details before the committee, sources said.