South zone police in TN's Madurai secure conviction in 1,264 cases so far this year

MADURAI: The South Zone police have secured convictions of 1,894 accused, out of which 139 are history-sheeters, across 1,264 cases till November this year for various offences such as murder, attempt to murder, and NDPS Act violations.

According to the police data issued on Wednesday, 177 murder cases ended in conviction, with Theni (26), Tirunelveli (26), Thoothukudi (27), and Virudhunagar (22) recording the highest numbers. A total of 331 accused were convicted for murder, including 65 history-sheeters. Tirunelveli alone accounted for 25 history-sheeters’ conviction, followed by Thoothukudi with 10.

In attempted murder cases, 92 convictions were recorded, resulting in 162 accused being punished. Theni (26), Ramanathapuram (13), Tirunelveli (13), and Kanniyakumari (14) performed well in securing convictions.

The zone secured convictions in 995 NDPS cases, involving 1,402 accused persons, including 62 repeat offenders. Further, 17 convictions were achieved in commercial-quantity narcotics cases, with Madurai (10) and Dindigul (4) leading.

Meanwhile, crimes against women and children also saw decisive action across the South Zone. A total of 280 cases resulted in convictions, with 310 accused being convicted. Of these, 268 were POCSO cases, leading to 292 convictions.

Overall, 61 history-sheeters were convicted of crimes against women and children. The zone also recorded convictions in 12 rape cases, convicting 18 accused.