SSI’s husband hacked to death near TN's Sathankulam

THOOTHUKUDI: A 54-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death on Wednesday near Sathankulam over previous enmity. The deceased was identified as James Sithar (54), husband of J Matilda, who serves as a Special Sub-Inspector at the Sathankulam police station.

According to sources, James had visited his native village, Thiruppaniputhantharuvai near Sathankulam, earlier in the evening to meet his mother.

After leaving her house, he was intercepted by Jacob, a resident of the same area, who allegedly started an argument with him.

As the quarrel intensified, Jacob allegedly attacked James with a sickle and fled the spot immediately.

James sustained severe cut injuries on his shoulder, leg, and thigh. He was rushed to the Sathankulam GH, where the doctors declared him dead.

Thattarmadam police have registered a case, and further investigations are underway.