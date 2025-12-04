Three elephants found dead in private forest in Vellore; Exact cause of death unidentified

VELLORE: The bodies of three elephants, including a calf, were found in a decomposed state in the private Bhaimala forest, under the Pernambut forest range in Vellore, on Thursday during a patrol by forest department field staff.

District Forest Officer TK Ashok Kumar told TNIE that all three elephants were found near a pond, with one elephant, aged approximately two to three years, found lying inside it. Another, aged about four to five years, was located 10 metres away from the pond, while the third elephant, aged around six to seven years, was found 15 metres away.

He added that the elephants are believed to have died a few weeks ago. The exact cause of death can be determined only after experts, including veterinarians, examine the carcasses on Friday, the DFO said.

Earlier last week, a six-year-old elephant was found dead in the Sinthaganavai forest area near TT Motur, which also falls under the Pernambut forest range. About 20 days before that, another elephant was found dead in the same forest region, reduced to skeletal remains.

However, the DFO clarified that there is no connection between the earlier elephant deaths and the latest incident. “They occurred in different locations, and this case appears to be peculiar,” he said.