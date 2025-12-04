Tiruppur’s traditional potters seek government support as urbanisation, kiln bans hit livelihood

TIRUPPUR: Several traditional potter families based in Tiruppur city have sought government support to revive their craft. They demanded modern infrastructure as well as loans to continue with manufacturing and sales amid declining profits and the non-availability of skilled hands from the family.

Currently, several potters have stopped manufacturing and instead buy ware from other districts for selling at a small margin.

Families who have been in earthenware manufacturing for four generations have been forced to abandon making pottery items on their own due to changing lifestyles brought about by urbanisation.

L Duraisamy’s family has been in the pottery industry in Tiruppur for four generations.

“Our shops on Dharapuram road in Tiruppur are our identity. People from most parts of Tiruppur city come here to buy pottery items. About 80 families in this area have been involved in the pottery industry for four generations. For a long time, we had been making clay pottery items using our own kilns in the area where we currently live. We took soil from a small stream opposite our residence.

“But now that environment has changed. That stream where we took soil has disappeared due to urbanisation and encroachments. Now we bring clay soil from outside.”

Pollution concerns have hit the traditional craft. “A decade ago, local residents complained that our kilns were polluting the environment. The district administration then banned kiln operations. Due to this, we have been forced to buy and sell pottery items from other districts. This has reduced profits in the industry,” Duraisamy stated.