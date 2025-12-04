TN's Arivoli Nagar residents protest blocked access route as Western Ring Road work nears completion

COIMBATORE: Tensions erupted on Wednesday as more than 200 residents from Arivoli Nagar near Kuniyamuthur staged a protest against the impending blocking of an access route to nearby localities as part of the Phase 1 work of the Western Ring Road project.

Protesting against the State Highways Department, the residents alleged their daily commute to Mylkal and Kuniyamuthur areas would be affected once the Phase 1 of the Western Ring Road project is opened to traffic.

Highway officials and police personnel rushed to the spot and held discussions with the protestors, who blocked the pathway used extensively by school children, college students, and workers travelling to Mylkal and Kuniyamuthur.

The Western Ring Road, also called the Western Bypass, is a major infrastructure project connecting Mylkal on the Salem-Cochin Road (SHU 52) with Narasimhanaickenpalayam on the Nagapattinam-Gudalur-Mysore Road (NH 67). The 32.43-kilometre, four-lane corridor cuts across 15 revenue villages and aims to ease congestion in western Coimbatore.

Phase 1 covers an 11.8 km stretch between Mylkal and Madampatti, where nearly 95% of the work has been completed. Officials expect to finish the remaining portions, except the Mylkal flyover, by January.

However, residents of Arivoli Nagar say the project has left them with no safe entry or exit. "Children and college students from our area rely on this pathway to reach their institutions in Mylkal. Now the officials have blocked it without consulting the people who are directly affected," said M Bhuvan, a resident of Arivoli Nagar.