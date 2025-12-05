Activists flag slow progress on Thanneerpandal railway overbridge in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Social activists and residents in Coimbatore have voiced concerns over the sluggish progress of the long-delayed Thanneerpandal Railway Overbridge (ROB), urging the district administration to intervene and expedite the works. The state highways department, however, has refuted the allegations, stating that construction is progressing as scheduled.

The project has faced repeated delays since its inception. The government first cleared the proposal for a flyover across Level Crossing Gate No 6 in October 2006 under GO No 210, granting an administrative sanction of Rs 12.65 crore. With the escalation of construction costs, the estimate was later revised to Rs 15.30 crore. The planned structure spans 549.14 metres in length and 8.5 metres in width, supported by 15 pillars, eight on the southern side and seven on the northern side, along with approach and service roads.

Southern Railway completed its share of the works above the track in 2018. Progress stalled soon after due to prolonged land acquisition issues. Although most of the 58 affected landowners agreed to part with their land, a private school and an industrial unit challenged the move in the Madras High Court, resulting in years of litigation.

Construction resumed in July this year after fresh tenders were issued, with an 18-month deadline set for December 2026. Four months on, local residents and activists allege that the pace on the ground remains unsatisfactory.

RTI and social activist V Balasubramanian has submitted a petition to the district collector, flagging the hardships faced by commuters from Vilankurichi, Cheran Ma Nagar, Ganapathy Ma Nagar and CODISSIA. These neighbourhoods rely heavily on the Thanneerpandal Road link between Avinashi Road and Sathy Road, where frequent closures of the railway gate cause severe daily disruptions.