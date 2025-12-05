Both PMK groups claim victory after Delhi HC hearing

CHENNAI/VILLUPURAM: Both the groups of the PMK claimed victory after the petition filed by the party founder Dr S Ramadoss’ faction, challenging the communication of Election Commission of India (ECI) that recognised Dr Anbumani Ramadoss as president of PMK, came up for hearing at the Delhi High Court on Thursday.

Addressing reporters during a protest condemning ECI’s action at Jantar Mantar, PMK Assembly floor leader GK Mani, a supporter of S Ramadoss, contended that the court’s remarks “invalidated” the documents submitted by Dr Anbumani to the ECI to claim that he remains as the president till 2026.

Warning that the freezing of PMK’s ‘Mango’ symbol by the ECI due to ongoing tussle could affect the party’s prospects in the 2026 Assembly election, Mani urged the ECI to “act impartially”. Meanwhile, Dr Anbumani, speaking to reporters in Villupuram, firmly asserted he is the president of PMK till August 2026. Noting that the Delhi High Court on Thursday had clearly said the dispute should be taken to a civil court, he said an earlier order of the Madras High Court had also taken the same stance.

Refuting reports that ECI informed the Delhi High Court that it would not allot the ‘Mango’ symbol to either factions, he said no argument on the symbol took place.