Class V girl beaten at school attempts suicide in Tirunelveli, teacher booked

TIRUNELVELI: A Class V girl from a government-aided school in VK Puram attempted to die by suicide on Wednesday, allegedly after she and her twin sister were beaten by a teacher. According to sources, the twin girls were allegedly beaten two days ago by a teacher Velankanni (37) for misbehaving in class. The children returned home and informed their mother about the incident.

However, the mother is said to have ignored them and told them that their behaviour in school was wrong. Later, one of the girls allegedly attempted suicide at home and fainted shortly after which her parents rushed her to a private hospital in Ambasamudram, added sources.

VK Puram Inspector Subramanian visited the hospital and conducted inquiries with the girl’s family and medical staff. Based on preliminary findings, police registered a case against teacher Velankanni.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s helpline 044-24640050 for counselling)