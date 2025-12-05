Custodial torture: SHRC tells TN government to pay Rs 3 lakh to victim’s kin, recover it from SI

TIRUNELVELI: State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) member V Kannadasan on Thursday imposed a penalty of Rs 3 lakh on a woman Sub-Inspector and recommended departmental action against her for illegal arrest, unlawful detention and custodial torture that led to the death of a 34-year-old man in Thoothukudi in 2017.

The SI, identified as J Chanthi Selvi, was serving at the Thoothukudi South Police Station at the time. According to the SHRC order, the victim, A Pandiyarajan, had gone to Abishekanathar Church to attend the Asanam Virunthu on February 2, 2017. As he allegedly did not follow the queue, fellow devotees pushed him down, triggering a quarrel. Police constable Rooba Roselin, who was on duty, intervened, and a second altercation broke out between her and Pandiyarajan.

Based on Roselin’s information, Selvi and other personnel brought Pandiyarajan to the station without filing an FIR. He was allegedly detained and tortured in custody. Only later was a case registered against him based on Roselin’s complaint. Pandiyarajan reportedly died while in police custody.