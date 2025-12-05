DMK blocking development, pushing state to disorder, says TN BJP president Nainar Nagenthran

CUDDALORE: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tamilagam Thalinimir Tamilanin Payanam outreach programme was held at Pennadam in Cuddalore district on Wednesday night, led by district president Tamizhazhagan. Addressing party workers, BJP Tamil Nadu president Nainar Nagenthran launched a sharp attack on the DMK government, accusing it of neglecting farmers, blocking development projects and undermining spiritual practices in the State.
Nagenthran said Cuddalore, known for its spiritual heritage, had recently witnessed extensive crop damage after 250 acres of paddy fields near Chidambaram were inundated. “The chief minister did not visit the affected fields, yet calls himself a ‘Delta man’. No proper relief has reached farmers. All relief materials sent by ministers ultimately reach only the chief minister's residence,” he alleged.
Criticising the state government for stalling projects sanctioned during the previous AIADMK regime, he said the ‘Aruva Mooku’ scheme had remained pending for nearly four-and-a-half years. “Road, rail and flyover projects approved for Tamil Nadu were facilitated by former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. This government files cases to block every scheme that comes to the State,” he claimed.
Nagenthran also alleged large-scale discrepancies in electoral rolls. “In the chief minister's constituency, votes of 10,000 deceased persons were used. In Bhuvanagiri constituency, 38,322 bogus voters were identified and removed out of 2.5 lakh electors. These votes helped the DMK in the last Assembly election. If such bogus names are deleted, the NDA will win comfortably,” he asserted.
Accusing the DMK of being “anti-spiritual”, he said even lighting lamps in temples required court intervention. He criticised increases in property tax and electricity charges, and alleged lapses in meter reading. “The government promised Rs 1,000 for all women but has not fulfilled it. No new scheme can be launched when its term is close to ending,” he said.
On social issues, Nagenthran said drug abuse had risen across Tamil Nadu and criticised the government’s handling of incidents related to illicit liquor. He also accused the DMK of providing no benefit to Cuddalore despite having two ministers from the district.
Earlier, during a campaign at Lakkur near Thittakudi, Nagendran interacted with residents and heard grievances. He said the Cauvery would be linked to the Vellar river to improve water access and assured that a maize value-addition unit and an outer ring road for Pennadam would be established when the AIADMK-led alliance returns to power. Responding to a local resident, he also promised steps to set up a rural hospital if the NDA forms the government in 2026.
Speaking to reporters, he alleged that the DMK was promoting “one-man rule” and urged all those dissatisfied with the government to “unite to safeguard Tamil Nadu”. He claimed public support for the NDA had been strong throughout his tour.
State secretary Vinodh P Selvam, AIADMK MLA A Arunmozhithevan, AIADMK organisation secretary Naga Murugumaran and other alliance leaders were present.