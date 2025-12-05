Drunk man near Alangulam in TN attacks cop with sickle for trying to solve dispute with wife

TIRUNELVELI: Tension prevailed in Nettur village near Alangulam after a police constable was chased and attacked with a sickle by a drunk man who was creating a ruckus at his wife’s parental home on Wednesday. The suspect has been identified as Isakkipandi (30) of Pothai hamlet near Ambasamudram, and the injured police officer has been identified as Murugan (38), who was attached to the Alangulam police station.

According to sources, Isakkipandi and his wife, Mahalakshmi (30), had been living separately due to marital disputes. On Wednesday night, Isakkipandi went to her house along with a friend and asked her to return with him. When she refused, a heated argument broke out, and the residents alerted the Nettur police about the ruckus.

Murugan, along with a woman constable, who were on night duty, rushed to the spot, attempted to pacify the couple, and were said to have recorded the incident on video. Enraged by this, Isakkipandi allegedly attacked Murugan with a sickle.

Sources further added that, shocked by this, Murugan ran for his life. However, he was chased by Isakkipandi with a sickle, and he escaped with injuries after reaching the police station. He has been admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Alangulam inspector Adivel, along with other officials, inquired at the scene. Superintendent of Police S Aravind also inspected the spot and reviewed the investigation,” sources added.

Tenkasi district police said that two cases have been registered at the Alangulam police station- one based on the complaint of the father-in-law of the suspect and another on the complaint of the injured constable. Police said search operations were underway.