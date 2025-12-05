Five policemen trapped in Tenkasi hill after heavy rain on way to nab history-sheeter rescued safely

Five Tenkasi policemen who were trapped on a hill at Kadayam after the terrain turned slippery due to heavy rain, were rescued safely following an overnight operation by fire and rescue services personnel. Police commandos were also involved in the operation.

The rescue efforts were launched at 11 pm last night.

The policemen had rushed to the hill, part of Western Ghats to nab accused Balamurugan, charge-sheeted in several criminal cases in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

None of the policemen were injured. They remained in the spot as they had no idea on how to proceed, after the rain dampened the terrain in the dense forest.

It was 6.00 am today, when the fifth policeman was rescued.

All of the trapped policemen were brought down the 500 feet hill with the aid of ropes.

The rescue operation was carried out meticulously as the policemen had to tread inch-by-inch very carefully to avoid fatal falling from the height.

The five trapped policemen were part of 50 policemen group who went to nab , Balamurugan. The others somehow managed to return to the police station and informed the officials about the incident.

(With inputs from PTI)