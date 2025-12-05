Heavy rainfall likely in southern districts of TN today

CHENNAI: The remnant of cyclonic storm Ditwah brought heavy rainfall to Tiruvallur and northern Chennai in the 24 hour period that ended by Thursday morning, before weakening further from a low-pressure area to a less-marked low-pressure area.

The associated cyclonic circulation and the trough from the low-pressure area over northern Tamil Nadu to Lakshadweep also became less-marked on Thursday, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said.

According to RMC, Manali New Town in North Chennai received the highest of 24cm rainfall, followed by Ennore and Wimco Nagar with 21cm and 20cm respectively. Gummidipoondi and Ponneri in Tiruvallur districts received over 10cm rainfall in the same 24-hour period. Many places in western Tamil Nadu also received 2cm to 3cm rainfall.

Rainfall reduced significantly through the day on Thursday although many parts of the state witnessed widespread rainfall with the maximum of 3.2cm recorded in Senthurai in Ariyalur district from 8.30 am to 7.30 pm on Thursday. Many places in Chennai, especially its southern parts like Meenambakkam and Pallikkaranai received about 1cm to 1.5cm of rainfall.

In its forecast for Friday, the RMC said that heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over the southern districts of Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi. It also said that light to moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorm and lightning at one or two places is expected to occur over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The RMC said that isolated places across TN and Puducherry are likely to see light to moderate rain over weekend as well.