Madras HC bins Sec 144 order, tells cops to help petitioner light Deepam

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday quashed the prohibitory order promulgated by the Madurai district collector under Section 163 BNSS (Sec 144 of CrPC) in Thiruparankundram on Wednesday, and directed the Madurai city police commissioner J Loganathan to ensure full protection to the petitioners and their associates to light Karthigai Deepam on the Deepathoon atop the hill as directed.

Justice GR Swaminathan passed the order on Thursday evening, a few hours after a division bench comprising justices G Jayachandran and KK Ramakrishnan upheld his order dated December 3, directing Rama Ravikumar, who filed a contempt petition, to light the Deepam on the Deepathoon with CISF protection.

The prohibitory order was passed only to nullify the directions given by the court so that police would have a convenient reason to defy the court’s order, Justice Swaminathan observed. “When the Constitutional Court had declared the rights of the parties, the duty of the district administration as well as the jurisdictional police is to assist and aid in its enforcement. If the officers are allowed to defy court’s orders in this fashion, it will lead to anarchy. Such a situation is impermissible and must be nipped in the bud,” the judge said.

Since the prohibitory order issued by the collector overreaches the order passed by the court, it stands quashed, he added.

Earlier, the division bench, which heard a Letters Patent Appeal (LPA) filed by the Madurai district collector and city police commissioner challenging the order passed in the contempt petition, questioned the propriety of the prohibitory order.