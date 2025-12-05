Madurai Junction revamp picks up pace, to be completed by November 2026

MADURAI: The redevelopment of Madurai Junction Railway Station, taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 347.47 crore, is progressing steadily, with officials confident of meeting the November 2026 deadline.

As part of the project, a multilevel two-wheeler parking facility at the East entry and a multilevel four-wheeler parking facility at the West entry have already been completed and opened to the public. Railway officials said that the remaining components of the redevelopment project are on track.

Madurai junction, one of the busiest stations under Southern Railway with heavy tourist and pilgrim footfall, is being upgraded with airport-like amenities, separate arrival and departure terminals, and state-of-the-art passenger services. An integrated transport hub combining bus, rail, auto and taxi facilities is also planned to ensure seamless commuter movement.

The redevelopment includes new terminal buildings at both entries, a 42-metre-wide air concourse, revamped Foot Over Bridges (FOBs), a dedicated FOB for parcel movement, covered walkways, skywalk and a subway directly connecting the station to Periyar Bus Stand.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior railway official said that close to 90% of footing, plinth beam and staircase foundation works for the steel FOB revamp have been completed across all platforms. “Staircase column works on Platforms 2 and 3 have reached nearly 25%, and backfilling is under way. Around 50% of works in the East Terminal—covering Segments 1, 2 and 3—have also been completed,” the official said. Passenger amenities such as AC and non-AC waiting halls, retiring room-cum-dormitory, escalators, lifts, hotel and food court will be upgraded to cater to future demand. “Subway works within the railway boundary have been completed, and additional portions are progressing. Brickwork for the lift headroom is also under way,” the official added.