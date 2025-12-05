MP Kanimozhi condemns Union Minister Rijiju for using 'intimidating' tone against TR Baalu in Parliament

CHENNAI: DMK MP Kanimozhi condemned Union Minister Kiren Rijiju for using an intimidating tone against her party's senior leader and MP TR Baalu in the parliament on Friday. She also alleged that Union Minister of State L Murugan uttered 'lies' in his speech during the Zero Hour.
Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, she said, “For a very long period, both sections offer prayers at the temple and dargah with religious harmony. To spoil this situation, to infuse hatred among the people, unnecessary problems are being created.”
“Karthigai Deepan has been lit at Pillayar temple on the hill top for a long time. Now, all of a sudden, a demand has been put forth to light Deepam on a land survey pillar erected during the British period. An attempt has been made to create issues by asking to light Deepam on a pillar, which is in no way connected to the temple. The issue is with the court now,” she explained.
She charged that HC judge GR Swaminathan issued orders bypassing the government by sending CISF to the spot.
“We are seeing that the BJP is creating a turbulent situation, frightening the local people. Apparently, BJP cadres are trying to portray it as another ‘Ayodhaya’, she said, referring to the BJP cadres’ social media posts.
“When we raised this issue in the parliament, the intimidating tone of Kiren Rijiju, minister for parliamentary affairs, towards our senior MP T R Baalu is condemnable.”
She said, “Also, under the zero hour, it was the time for parliamentary members to raise issues. However, Union Minister of State L Murugan was allowed to speak at length during that time. Murugan lied in his speech with the intention of generating a grudge against the Tamil Nadu government. This should be highly condemnable.”
She went on to say, “BJP’s political strategy has been to kindle religious riots. As the people are not accepting them despite efforts, now they are attempting to create a bad image of the Tamil Nadu government.”
“They should understand that Tamil people primarily realise themselves as Tamils. They know who is working for them and protecting them. They (Tamil people) also know who is creating differences among them. So creating such kind of issues will not help the BJP in any way,” she stated.