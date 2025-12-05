MP Kanimozhi condemns Union Minister Rijiju for using 'intimidating' tone against TR Baalu in Parliament

She charged that HC judge GR Swaminathan issued orders bypassing the government by sending CISF to the spot.

“We are seeing that the BJP is creating a turbulent situation, frightening the local people. Apparently, BJP cadres are trying to portray it as another ‘Ayodhaya’, she said, referring to the BJP cadres’ social media posts.

“When we raised this issue in the parliament, the intimidating tone of Kiren Rijiju, minister for parliamentary affairs, towards our senior MP T R Baalu is condemnable.”

She said, “Also, under the zero hour, it was the time for parliamentary members to raise issues. However, Union Minister of State L Murugan was allowed to speak at length during that time. Murugan lied in his speech with the intention of generating a grudge against the Tamil Nadu government. This should be highly condemnable.”

She went on to say, “BJP’s political strategy has been to kindle religious riots. As the people are not accepting them despite efforts, now they are attempting to create a bad image of the Tamil Nadu government.”

“They should understand that Tamil people primarily realise themselves as Tamils. They know who is working for them and protecting them. They (Tamil people) also know who is creating differences among them. So creating such kind of issues will not help the BJP in any way,” she stated.