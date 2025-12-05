Police inspect venue for Vijay's proposed public meeting in Puducherry on December 9

PUDUCHERRY: With the Puducherry administration denying TVK president Vijay permission to conduct a road rally in the union territory, the actor-politician is now expected to address a public meeting in Puducherry on December 9. In preparation, senior police officials inspected the proposed venue at the Uppalam Port Ground on Thursday evening.

TVK leaders had earlier submitted a fresh petition to SSP R Kalaivanan seeking permission to conduct the meeting with Vijay’s participation at Uppalam Port Ground on December 9. Acting on the request, DCP Sathiyasundaram, along with SSP Kalaivanan, visited the venue to assess its suitability.

During the inspection, police officers examined arrangements such as the stage layout and assessed weather-related concerns. The ground was found to have accumulated rainwater, and officials cautioned organisers about the possibility of further rainfall.

Speaking to reporters after the inspection, DCP Sathiyasundaram said, “A petition has been submitted to hold a public meeting. We inspected the venue. There is stagnant rainwater here, and weather forecasts indicate a possibility of rain. We have asked the organisers to take this into consideration. They will update us, and a decision will be taken after further deliberation.”

The final approval for the meeting is expected after organisers respond to the concerns raised by the police.