Poor upkeep leaves Salem's once bustling Victoria Complex deserted

SALEM: The Victoria Complex near Salem's old bus stand, once a bustling commercial hub under the Salem City Municipal Corporation, is now largely deserted as soaring rents and years of poor maintenance have driven traders away. Despite having space for more than 160 shops, the two-decade-old structure has struggled to attract tenants for over six years, with most units shuttered and only around 30 shops functioning at present, according to traders who wished to remain anonymous.
The complex, opened in 2000, was initially a prime spot. A Shankar, who once rented nearly 10 shops there, recalled the early years as a time of rapid business growth. "When we took it for rent in 2001, the advance was Rs 25,000 and the rent started at Rs 2,500. There were around 165 shops then, and all were occupied. Owing to the large footfall near the bus stand, business was good for everyone," he said.
Shankar said the decline began in 2016, when the city corporation overhauled the rental structure, fixing the advance at Rs 100 per sq ft with 18% GST. This resulted in a sudden spike in rent. "We were paying around Rs 6,000. "Overnight, it became Rs 23,000. The hike was too sudden for us. Although traders had originally agreed to a 15% hike every three years, the revised system left many unable to continue," he said.
"The traders' association comprising traders in the complex approached the court, but when the verdict came in 2018 in favour of the corporation, the situation became worse. The corporation demanded revised rent for the entire period with retrospective effect. Unable to pay the amount, most shopkeepers saw their units sealed.
"Nearly three-fourths of shops were sealed. Only about 40 traders managed to continue. The rest left the premises and never returned," Shankar said, adding that repeated pleas to reconsider rents were ignored.
For those who stayed on, the physical condition of the complex became an even greater challenge. A flex printing shop owner, who has operated there since its opening and did not wish to be named, said the building has been left to decay. "Concrete from the roof often falls off. The grille on the steps is weak and has started to fall. One even fell on a banner I had prepared recently and tore it. I had to repair it at my own expense," he said. He added that the complex lacks basic amenities, including toilets, and has no gates or security, making it a hotspot for anti-social activity at night. "There have been many thefts. When we complain, the corporation asks us to install CCTV cameras ourselves. How can we pay such high rents and also set up CCTV cameras?" he asked. The locked spiral staircase to the upper floors has become an open dumping spot, he added.
AIADMK councillor KC Selvaraj said the corporation must take immediate action. "The complex is completely damaged. In this condition, even if the corporation calls for tenders, nobody will come forward. There is no safety, and it has become a spot for anti-social elements. We have demanded that the corporation demolish it and construct a new one," he said.
Mayor A Ramachandran was unavailable for comment.