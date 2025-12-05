Poor upkeep leaves Salem's once bustling Victoria Complex deserted

SALEM: The Victoria Complex near Salem's old bus stand, once a bustling commercial hub under the Salem City Municipal Corporation, is now largely deserted as soaring rents and years of poor maintenance have driven traders away. Despite having space for more than 160 shops, the two-decade-old structure has struggled to attract tenants for over six years, with most units shuttered and only around 30 shops functioning at present, according to traders who wished to remain anonymous.

The complex, opened in 2000, was initially a prime spot. A Shankar, who once rented nearly 10 shops there, recalled the early years as a time of rapid business growth. "When we took it for rent in 2001, the advance was Rs 25,000 and the rent started at Rs 2,500. There were around 165 shops then, and all were occupied. Owing to the large footfall near the bus stand, business was good for everyone," he said.

Shankar said the decline began in 2016, when the city corporation overhauled the rental structure, fixing the advance at Rs 100 per sq ft with 18% GST. This resulted in a sudden spike in rent. "We were paying around Rs 6,000. "Overnight, it became Rs 23,000. The hike was too sudden for us. Although traders had originally agreed to a 15% hike every three years, the revised system left many unable to continue," he said.

"The traders' association comprising traders in the complex approached the court, but when the verdict came in 2018 in favour of the corporation, the situation became worse. The corporation demanded revised rent for the entire period with retrospective effect. Unable to pay the amount, most shopkeepers saw their units sealed.