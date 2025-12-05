Study centre opened by former minister P Kakkan in Tiruchy struggling for survival

TIRUCHY: A study centre opened at Gandhipuram in Woraiyur by freedom fighter P Kakkan, who was also a minster in former CM K Kamaraj's tenure, is on the verge of closure as footfalls have reduced due to lack of facilities. Residents and councillors have urged the authorities to connect the centre to the district central library, which will ensure better access to books and learning resources.

The centre, earlier known as Mahatmaji Night Patasala, was inaugurated by Kakkan on June 10, 1956. Housed in a tiled roof building, it served as a hub for students and others who sought a quiet space to study. Over the decades, the building fell into disrepair. in 2016-2017, the Tiruchy City Corporation demolished the structure and constructed a new building at a cost of Rs 9.15 lakh. Locals donated over 200-300 books at that time. For nearly three years, the corporation supplied newspapers.

In the last six months, the number of visitors has come down due to lack of books and proper management. As a result, the centre, which used to function regularly in the mornings and evenings, remains closed most of the time and is used only for corporation-related events.