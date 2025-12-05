The boss leaves, legacy lives on

CHENNAI: Veteran producer and current proprietor of AVM Studios, M Saravanan, fondly known as AVM Saravanan, passed away on Thursday due to age-related ailments. He was 86.

Born in 1939, Saravanan and his brother M Balasubramanian assisted their father, the legendary AV Meiyappan, in managing the iconic AVM Productions and its studios. Involved in filmmaking since the 1950s, Saravanan took over the studios and production after his father’s demise in 1979.

Inheriting his father’s business acumen and a keen eye for creativity, Saravanan was known for his kind but no-nonsense demeanour. Humility and simplicity, too, were traits he was best known for. He was considered to be a doyen of Tamil cinema and was identified by his sartorial choice of always wearing white. He was often seen in white shirts and white pants, and that look was an instant throwback to the times that were in Tamil cinema.

Condolences poured in from all quarters, including members of the film fraternity and political leaders of all stripes. Saravanan’s mortal remains were kept at AVM Studios till 3 pm on Thursday, after which he was cremated in the AVM crematorium.

Rajinikanth spoke highly of Saravanan and the production company, and said, “He loved me a lot and was a well-wisher of mine. He has stood by me during my difficult times. I have acted in nine films in AVM. All nine films emerged as big hits. It won’t be an exaggeration if I say that the main reason for them becoming hits was Saravanan sir.”