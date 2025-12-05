Wild elephant electrocuted at Kadayaratti village in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: A 10-year-old tusker was electrocuted to death on a farmland fence at Kadayaratti in Bargur hills in the Erode district on Thursday morning. The animal was found dead on the fence of the farmland owned by Vairavan, where he cultivates maize and coconut.

An investigation revealed that the farmer had allegedly given direct power supply to his fence to protect crops from wild animals. Farmers had already submitted a petition to forest department officials, urging them to take steps to prevent the entry of wild boars and elephants into farmlands, as they had extensively damaged crops in the last two months.

"To protect his crops, the farmer had initially laid a fence and given a power supply using a battery, which would not electrocute animals. However, it was damaged by the animals. Subsequently, the farmer gave a direct power supply, which caused the giant animal to die when it came in contact with the live wire," a forest official said.

The postmortem was carried out by S Sadhasivam of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), and after the procedure, the animal was buried nearby.

"The power fence on the site owned by Vairavan was inspected by a forest patrolling team on November 23, during which it was found that a 12-volt battery system with an energiser was being used to supply DC current. As per the Tamil Nadu Power Fences (Registration and Regulation) Rules 2023, this setup did not comply with the required standards. As a result, the farmer had already been issued a notice, and further action is in process," forest department officials said.