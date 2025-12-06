After FIH inspection, CCMC awaits certification to open int'l hockey stadium

COIMBATORE: The much-awaited international hockey stadium at RS Puram in Coimbatore is now inching closer to inauguration, with Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) awaiting final certification from the International Hockey Federation (FIH). The civic body recently completed the first phase of construction and hosted FIH officials for an inspection of the newly laid synthetic turf and other infrastructure.

Spread across a 7.02-acre site on the premises of the Corporation Higher Secondary School, the stadium has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 9.67 crore. The project, launched with high expectations earlier this year, saw its foundation stone laid by Deputy Chief Minister and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on April 27. Since then, the corporation has pursued work on a fast track to ensure that the facility meets global standards.

Designed to align with international standards, the stadium features a 6,500 sq. metre FIH-certified synthetic turf. The first phase also includes a 147 sq. metre dressing room, six 17m-high mast lights to illuminate the field, and a pop-up rain sprinkler system comprising six units to maintain the turf. Beneath the turf lies a crucial shock-absorber layer that enhances player safety by absorbing impact and reducing stress on joints.