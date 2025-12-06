CM Stalin to inaugurate new Madurai flyover named after Veeramangai Velunachiyar on December 7

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin will inaugurate a 950-metre-long flyover in Thirunagar-Melamadai junction in Madurai, constructed at an outlay of Rs 150.28 crore, on December 7.
The flyover is believed to ease the traffic congestion in the Madurai-Thondi road. It begins from Anna Bus Stand junction and passes through Aavin and Melamadai junction. It then joins the Madurai Ring Road at Poovanthi in Sivaganga district.
The concerned area witnesses huge traffic as several schools and colleges are present along the route. In three vital junctions in the stretch, commuters had to wait for a long time due to traffic, causing inconvenience.
Also, the new flyover is expected to ensure smooth vehicular movement through Goripalayam to the Ring Road.
Notably, the flyover will be named in honour of the 18th-century freedom fighter Veeramangai Velunachiyar.
Velunachiyar was the princess of Ramanathapuram and married the prince of Sivaganga, Muthuvadugananthur Udaiyathevar, at 16.
Significantly, she was the first queen to fight for freedom from the British in India. Well-trained in martial arts like Valari, Silambam, and archery, she showcased exemplary skills in the art of warfare.
She emerged victorious in the war against the British, collaborating with Hyder Ali and Gopala Nayaker in 1780.