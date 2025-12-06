CM Stalin to inaugurate new Madurai flyover named after Veeramangai Velunachiyar on December 7

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin will inaugurate a 950-metre-long flyover in Thirunagar-Melamadai junction in Madurai, constructed at an outlay of Rs 150.28 crore, on December 7.

The flyover is believed to ease the traffic congestion in the Madurai-Thondi road. It begins from Anna Bus Stand junction and passes through Aavin and Melamadai junction. It then joins the Madurai Ring Road at Poovanthi in Sivaganga district.

The concerned area witnesses huge traffic as several schools and colleges are present along the route. In three vital junctions in the stretch, commuters had to wait for a long time due to traffic, causing inconvenience.