Committee to frame SOP for probing wildlife crimes

A report filed by him through special government pleader T Seenivasan stated that as per the directions of the court, a committee for drafting the SOP has been constituted with additional PCCF and director of Tamil Nadu Wildlife Crime Control Bureau V C Rahul, deputy director (administration) of the Advanced Institute of Wildlife Conservation (Research, Training and Education) Senbagapriya, district forest officer of Tenkasi Rajmohan and a legal expert as its members.

The committee is requested to prepare a draft SOP for investigation into forest and wildlife offence cases.. The committee can co-opt any suitable legal expert well-versed in the subject as a member. It is requested to submit the draft for review in three weeks, according to the report.

Advocates Chevanan Mohan, T Mohan, M Santhanaraman and Rahul Balaji have been assisting the court as amici curiae.