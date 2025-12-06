Congress leader’s hour-long meet with Vijay triggers fresh alliance buzz

CHENNAI: Even as the Congress has reiterated repeatedly that it will be continuing its alliance with the DMK for the 2026 Assembly election, a meeting between Congress functionary Praveen Chakravarty and actor Vijay has triggered fresh speculation within political circles.

The meeting comes barely 48 hours after a Congress poll panel delegation, led by TNCC in-charge Girish Chodankar, held preliminary alliance discussions with Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday.

Chakravarty, who heads the Professionals’ Congress and the party’s Data Analytics department, confirmed to TNIE that he met Vijay at the actor’s office in Chennai on Friday. He said the interaction lasted nearly an hour but declined to disclose the purpose of the meeting.

Highly placed Congress sources told TNIE, on condition of anonymity, that Chakravarty enjoys direct access to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and would not have met Vijay without the knowledge of the national leadership. “The meeting indicates the leadership’s interest in exploring alternative political avenues, particularly in terms of enhancing the party’s bargaining power, seat share and the possibility of cabinet berths (in the DMK alliance), things Vijay has already publicly assured to his prospective allies,” a senior leader said.