CPM to file complaint with CJI seeking action against Justice Swaminathan

CHENNAI: The CPM on Friday said it will submit a written complaint to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) seeking action against Justice GR Swaminathan, alleging that several of his orders were anti-secular. Addressing a demonstration in Chennai, party’s state secretary P Shanmugam said the complaint would list “erroneous” judgments delivered by the judge over the years.

He alleged that Justice Swaminathan’s directions created unnecessary tension in Thiruparankundram even after temple authorities completed the ritual of lighting Deepam in accordance with traditional practice. “The judge issued order permitting the Deepam to be lit again. This reflects a form of judicial obstinacy,” he said.

Drawing parallels with the Sabarimala verdict, Shanmugam alleged that forces, which once opposed women’s entry into the Kerala shrine, were now supporting selective court interventions. “Justice Swaminathan has repeatedly issued orders favouring a particular section, undermining secular principles,” he said, urging the CJI to intervene.