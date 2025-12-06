DMK politicising long-standing dispute to trigger religious tension, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: Former BJP state president K Annamalai on Friday accused the DMK government of deliberately politicising a long-standing dispute and attempting to trigger religious tensions by refusing to implement the court order permitting the lighting of Karthigai Deepam at Deepathoon. Referring to Justice GR Swaminathan’s ruling, Annamalai said the judge had issued the order based on the verdicts passed by the courts since 1920 regarding the rights of Hindus over Thiruparankundram hill.

Addressing reporters in Chennai, Annamalai questioned why the temple executive officer (EO) chose to appeal the order, calling it “unwarranted and politically instigated”. “If anyone had grounds to file an appeal, it was the dargah authorities. Instead, the state machinery intervened to create confusion,” he alleged. He further added that the BJP has submitted a detailed report to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the prevailing situation. “By not implementing the HC verdict, the government is hurting Hindu sentiments,” he stated.